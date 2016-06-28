U.S. Senate Democrats seek new deal on Zika funding fight

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday called on Republicans to hold new bipartisan talks in the funding fight over Zika, saying a Republican agreement was “extreme and insufficient” to combat the virus and was full of “ideological poison pill riders.”

The Senate is poised to vote a $1.1 billion measure passed by the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives, but President Barack Obama, a Democrat, has vowed to veto that plan, which falls short of his $1.9 billion request. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)