FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate Democrats seek new deal on Zika funding fight
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
June 28, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

U.S. Senate Democrats seek new deal on Zika funding fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday called on Republicans to hold new bipartisan talks in the funding fight over Zika, saying a Republican agreement was “extreme and insufficient” to combat the virus and was full of “ideological poison pill riders.”

The Senate is poised to vote a $1.1 billion measure passed by the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives, but President Barack Obama, a Democrat, has vowed to veto that plan, which falls short of his $1.9 billion request. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.