Burwell says no Zika virus cases passed by mosquitoes in continental U.S.
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 10, 2016 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

Burwell says no Zika virus cases passed by mosquitoes in continental U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said on Wednesday that no cases of the Zika virus had been passed by mosquitoes to people in the continental United States.

In testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee about her department’s budget request, Burwell said cases of the virus had occurred in travelers returning to the United States, and that there had been one case of sexual transmission in Dallas. The virus has been passed from mosquitoes to people in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, she said.

President Obama is asking Congress for over $1.8 billion in emergency funds to fight Zika at home and abroad, and pursue a vaccine.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by David Alexander

