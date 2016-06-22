FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. congressional Republicans agree on $1.1 bln in new Zika funds
June 22, 2016 / 11:42 PM / a year ago

U.S. congressional Republicans agree on $1.1 bln in new Zika funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate agreed on Wednesday to $1.1 billion in new funding to fight the Zika virus, a key House Republican lawmaker said.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers said funding would be for fiscal years 2016 and 2017. He said he hoped a vote on the measure could be held in the next day or two. President Barack Obama has requested $1.9 billion.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
