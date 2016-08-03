FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
33 U.S. military personnel have contracted Zika overseas -CNN
August 3, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

33 U.S. military personnel have contracted Zika overseas -CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Thirty-three members of the U.S. military have contracted the Zika virus overseas in countries where it has been identified, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a Pentagon spokesman.

One U.S. service member who contracted the virus is a pregnant woman, CNN said. Major Ben Sakrisson, the Pentagon spokesman, told the network he did not know how many service members were still ill or how many had returned to the United States. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

