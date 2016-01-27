FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Most U.S. efforts to fight Zika virus to be informational - White House
January 27, 2016 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

Most U.S. efforts to fight Zika virus to be informational - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Most U.S. efforts to fight the Zika virus would be focused on sharing information about the risks with the public, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.

“I would anticipate in the days ahead that you’ll see more of a conspicuous, concerted effort on the part of the U.S. government to communicate with the American people about the risks of this virus and the steps that they can take to protect themselves,” Earnest said in a White House news briefing.

President Barack Obama on Tuesday called for the rapid development of tests, vaccines and treatments to fight the mosquito-transmitted Zika virus, which has been linked to birth defects and could spread to the United States in warmer months. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; writing by Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse)

