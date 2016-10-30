FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Vietnam reports first microcephaly case likely linked to Zika - govt agency
October 30, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 10 months ago

Vietnam reports first microcephaly case likely linked to Zika - govt agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam reported the country's first microcephaly case that has a high probability of being linked to the mosquito-borne Zika virus, a department of the nation's health ministry said on Sunday.

The case, a four-month old baby whose mother was diagnosed with Zika when she was pregnant, was found in the central province of Dak Lak, the General Department of Preventive Medicine said in a statement posted on its official website.

Vietnam so far has reported nine cases of Zika infections across the country.

Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sam Holmes

