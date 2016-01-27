Virginia resident tests positive for Zika virus -AP

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A Virginia resident who traveled outside the United States has tested positive for the mosquito-transmitted Zika virus, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing health officials.

Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Marissa Levine said the resident traveled to a country where the Zika virus transmission is ongoing, according to AP.

Levine said this person poses no risk to other residents, because it is not mosquito season in Virginia, AP reported.

The mosquito-borne virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil. There is no vaccine or treatment for Zika. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)