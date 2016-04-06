FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House redirects money to fight Zika, urges Congress to act
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 6, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

White House redirects money to fight Zika, urges Congress to act

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it will redirect $589 million in funds to prepare for and respond to the Zika virus before the mosquito that carries it begins to emerge in the continental United States.

But White House budget director Shaun Donovan said the move was only a temporary fix for Zika finding and said some measures would have to be delayed, curtailed or stopped unless the U.S. Congress approves an emergency funding request for more than $1.8 billion, made earlier this year.

“We should not play with fire here,” Donovan told reporters on a conference call.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.