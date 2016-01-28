WHO wants to prevent inappropriate trade or travel limits due to Zika

GENEVA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has called an emergency meeting on Zika virus on Monday partly to ensure that national authorities do not impose inappropriate travel or trade restrictions, a senior WHO official said on Thursday.

WHO chief Margaret Chan said earlier that the agency would convene the emergency committee on the international response to the Zika virus outbreak that is supected of a link to birth defects in Brazil

“This is an important consideration of the director-general in calling (the meeting) is to ensure that there are no inappropriate measures taken by member states in terms of travel or trade. That is a major consideration of the director-general,” WHO assistant director Bruce Aylward told reporters.