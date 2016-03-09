FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO lists Zika R&D priorities, says vaccine may come too late
March 9, 2016 / 2:13 PM / a year ago

WHO lists Zika R&D priorities, says vaccine may come too late

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 9 (Reuters) - A meeting of experts on the Zika virus outbreak has agreed on three top priorities for research into medical products, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, warning that vaccine trials may come too late for the current outbreak.

The top priorities were tests for other viruses such as dengue and chikungunya as well as for Zika; protective vaccines based on non-live viruses for women of child-bearing age; and innovative tools for tackling the mosquitoes that spread the disease. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Dominic Evans)

