March 31, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

"Strong scientific consensus" emerges on Zika link to disorders - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 31 (Reuters) - Researchers are now convinced that the Zika virus is linked to microcephaly in babies and to Guillain-Barre, a rare neurological disorder that can weaken the muscles and cause paralysis, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

“Based on observational, cohort and case-control studies, there is a strong scientific consensus that Zika virus is a cause of GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome), microcephaly and other neurological disorders,” the agency said in a weekly update on the mosquito-borne virus that is spreading across Latin America and the Caribbean. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

