WHO urges women to cover up, have safe sex in Zika areas
#Healthcare
February 10, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

WHO urges women to cover up, have safe sex in Zika areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) advised women in areas with the Zika virus on Wednesday to protect themselves, especially during pregnancy, by covering up against mosquitoes and practicing safe sex with their partners.

It issued recommendations for women regarding microcephaly and other neurological disorders linked to the mosquito-borne Zika virus that has been found in more than 30 countries, but did not issue travel restrictions, instead suggesting that women consult their doctors or authorities if travelling.

“Most women in Zika-affected areas will give birth to normal infants. Early ultrasound does not reliably predict microcephaly except in extreme cases,” the WHO said. “Women who wish to terminate a pregnancy due to a fear of microcephaly should have access to safe abortion services to the full extent of the law.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

