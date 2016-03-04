FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO cites "accumulating evidence" of Zika link to disorders
March 4, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

WHO cites "accumulating evidence" of Zika link to disorders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 4 (Reuters) - There is “accumulating evidence” of a link between the Zika virus and two neurological disorders, microcephaly and Guillain-Barre syndrome, a senior World Health Organization official said on Friday.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO Executive Director for Outbreaks and Health Emergencies, said that recently published studies in the Lancet on microcephaly and by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Guillain-Barre had strengthened the case that the mosquito-borne Zika virus is responsible.

“Since the public health emergency of international concern was declared (by WHO) back in February, the evidence that there may be a causal relationship has continued to accumulate,” Aylward told a news briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

