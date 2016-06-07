FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
WHO emergency panel on Zika to meet next week, review Olympics guidance
#Healthcare
June 7, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

WHO emergency panel on Zika to meet next week, review Olympics guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's Emergency Committee on Zika will hold a regular meeting early next week to review its recommendations including regarding the Rio Olympics, a WHO spokesman said on Tuesday.

The independent experts, who last convened on March 8, will "look at evidence around the Olympics and most likely review the travel guidance around that," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a news briefing. The date will be announced shortly.

Scientists are telling the United Nations health agency that the risk of global spread of the mosquito-borne virus is "not significantly higher" due to the Games that start on August 5, he added. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
