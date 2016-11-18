FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
WHO declares end of Zika emergency but still needs action
November 18, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 9 months ago

WHO declares end of Zika emergency but still needs action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Friday that the Zika virus and related neurological complications no longer constitute an international emergency but said that it would continue to work on the outbreak through a "robust programme".

The WHO's Emergency Committee, which declared an international public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) in February, said in a statement that they felt that "the Zika virus and associated consequences remain a significant enduring public health challenge requiring intense action but no longer represent a PHEIC."

"We are not downgrading the importance of Zika, by placing this as a longer programme of work, we are sending the message that Zika is here to stay," Dr. Peter Salama, Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, told a news briefing. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

