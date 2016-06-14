FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO sees "very low" risk of further Zika spread due to Olympics
June 14, 2016 / 7:06 PM / a year ago

WHO sees "very low" risk of further Zika spread due to Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 14 (Reuters - There is a "very low risk" of further international spread of Zika virus as result of the Olympic Games to be held in Brazil, the heart of the current outbreak, World Health Organization experts said on Tuesday.

The WHO's emergency panel on Zika, which held its third teleconference on Tuesday, also reaffirmed its previous advice that there should be "no general restrictions on travel and trade with countries, areas" with Zika transmission including cities in Brazil hosting Olympics that start on Aug. 5.

"The risks are no different for people going to the Olympics than for other areas where there are outbreaks of Zika," David Heymann, chair of the WHO's expert panel, told reporters at WHO headquarters in Geneva after the meeting.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Writing by Kate Kelland in London; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
