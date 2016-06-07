WHO emergency panel on Zika to review situation on June 14

GENEVA, June 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that its emergency panel on the Zika virus will meet on June 14 and review the situation and the latest evidence linking it to neurological disorders.

"Experts from a range of disciplines will present research and other information relevant to the outbreak, including what has been learned so far about microcephaly, other neonatal malformations, and neurological disorders such as Guillain-Barre syndrome," it said in a statement that did not mention the Rio Olympic Games that start in Brazil on August 5.

The independent experts, who declared the Zika outbreak an international emergency on Feb. 1, will review whether it still warrants that designation and what recommendations might be "added, modified or strengthened".