Pregnant women should consider delaying travel to Zika areas - WHO
February 12, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Pregnant women should consider delaying travel to Zika areas - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Women who are pregnant should consider putting off travel to areas infected with the Zika virus as a precautionary measure, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday in new advice.

“Based on the latest evidence that Zika virus infection during pregnancy may be linked to microcephaly in newborns, WHO is issuing further precautionary travel advice to women who are pregnant and their sexual partners,” it said in a statement.

“Women who are pregnant should discuss their travel plans with their health care provider and consider delaying travel to any area where locally acquired Zika infection is occurring.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

