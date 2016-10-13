Zimmer seeks to challenge willfulness finding in Stryker patent fight

Medical device maker Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has asked a federal appeals court to vacate a decision reinstating a jury's finding that Zimmer willfully infringed rival Stryker Corp's patents on a surgical cleaning wand.

In a brief filed Wednesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Zimmer cited a June Supreme Court ruling that set out a new standard giving judges more discretion in finding willfulness. Zimmer said it should have a chance to defend itself against Stryker's claim of willfulness under the new standard.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ewOnAn