9th Circuit affirms plaintiff's Zometa claim against Novartis is time-barred

A federal appellate panel has affirmed Novartis Pharmaceutical Corp’s victory in a lawsuit alleging its cancer drug Zometa caused bone deterioration, one of the last remaining cases of hundreds that were filed over the drug.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that the plaintiff, Michel Hendrix, waited too long to sue after he first suspected that his use of Zometa may have caused him to develop osteonecrosis of the jaw, which causes the jaw bones to break down.

