4 months ago
Cadila's Zydus loses bid to toss generic drug price inflation case
April 28, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 4 months ago

Cadila's Zydus loses bid to toss generic drug price inflation case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected a bid by India-based Cadila Healthcare Ltd's Zydus Pharmaceuticals to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of fraudulently inflating generic drug prices, causing Medicaid programs to overpay for them.

U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti in Trenton, New Jersey, on Wednesday ruled that pharmacists Azam Rahimi and Radif Rashid could move forward with their lawsuit against Zydus under the federal False Claims Act and similar state laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pu1G9m

