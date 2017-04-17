FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lilly may pursue contempt case against Dr. Reddy's, Teva - court
April 17, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 4 months ago

Lilly may pursue contempt case against Dr. Reddy's, Teva - court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Eli Lilly and Co may move forward with a bid to have Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and Teva Pharmaceuticals held in contempt for violating a 12-year-old order blocking them from selling generic versions of antipsychotic drug Zyprexa, a U.S. judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Richard Young in Indianapolis on Friday granted Lilly's motion to reopen a lawsuit the drug company first filed in 2001 for the limited purpose of considering its contempt motion against Dr. Reddy's and Teva.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oGDAaN

