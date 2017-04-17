Lilly may pursue contempt case against Dr. Reddy's, Teva - court

Eli Lilly and Co may move forward with a bid to have Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and Teva Pharmaceuticals held in contempt for violating a 12-year-old order blocking them from selling generic versions of antipsychotic drug Zyprexa, a U.S. judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Richard Young in Indianapolis on Friday granted Lilly's motion to reopen a lawsuit the drug company first filed in 2001 for the limited purpose of considering its contempt motion against Dr. Reddy's and Teva.

