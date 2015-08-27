FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida hospital group offers settlement to end Medicare fraud probe
August 27, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Florida hospital group offers settlement to end Medicare fraud probe

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A leading public hospital group based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will offer a $69.5 million settlement to the Department of Justice to end a four-year-long Medicare fraud investigation that grew out of a whistleblower lawsuit, according to hospital records.

The board of the North Broward Hospital District voted unanimously in a public meeting last week to make the offer to resolve allegations that it violated the Stark Law, also known as the physician self-referral law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NDielk

