Florida hospital group offers settlement to end Medicare fraud probe

(Reuters) - A leading public hospital group based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will offer a $69.5 million settlement to the Department of Justice to end a four-year-long Medicare fraud investigation that grew out of a whistleblower lawsuit, according to hospital records.

The board of the North Broward Hospital District voted unanimously in a public meeting last week to make the offer to resolve allegations that it violated the Stark Law, also known as the physician self-referral law.

