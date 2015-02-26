To avoid DOJ trouble, don't abuse healthcare market power - U.S. official

(Reuters) - Insurers, hospitals and doctor groups struggling to adapt in a fast-changing healthcare market need to refrain from abusing their market clout to avoid running afoul of antitrust law, the Justice Department’s top antitrust official said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, which share the work of enforcing antitrust law, hosted a conference this week to hear from insurers, consumer advocates, economists, physicians’ groups and others.

