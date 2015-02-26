FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
To avoid DOJ trouble, don't abuse healthcare market power - U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 26, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

To avoid DOJ trouble, don't abuse healthcare market power - U.S. official

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Insurers, hospitals and doctor groups struggling to adapt in a fast-changing healthcare market need to refrain from abusing their market clout to avoid running afoul of antitrust law, the Justice Department’s top antitrust official said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, which share the work of enforcing antitrust law, hosted a conference this week to hear from insurers, consumer advocates, economists, physicians’ groups and others.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Aat3PF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.