RPT-Home Depot shifting part-time medical coverage to public exchanges
September 19, 2013 / 8:55 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Home Depot shifting part-time medical coverage to public exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc is shifting its part-time medical coverage to new public marketplace exchanges, a spokesman for the home improvement chain told Reuters on Thursday.

The change would affect the roughly 20,000 part-time workers who previously had chosen the limited liability medical coverage offered by the company, spokesman Stephen Holmes said.

Companies can no longer offer those plans under the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The public exchanges being set up under ACA will allow individuals to buy government-subsidized healthcare based on income. Enrollment begins on Oct. 1.

