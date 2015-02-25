FTC prioritizing competition in healthcare market

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission, which has fought mergers in the consolidating healthcare market, has made containing medical costs one of its “top priorities,” FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said Tuesday in remarks at a conference.

The FTC and the Justice Department, which share the work of enforcing antitrust law, are hosting the conference on Tuesday and Wednesday to hear from insurers, consumer representatives, economists, physicians groups and others. The main topic is changes in the healthcare market since Democratic President Barack Obama signed his healthcare law into effect in 2010.

