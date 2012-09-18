CORRECTED-YOUR MONEY-Cutting medical costs for your new bundle of joy

(Changes location of company in the 21st paragraph to Hartford, Conn., from Houston)

By Alina Dizik

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - When Jeremy Price learned he was going to be a dad, he didn’t go looking for strollers - he shopped for health insurance instead.

Taking advantage of the open enrollment period for his health insurance, Price switched from a high-deductible plan to one with a lower deductible. This increased his monthly cost by $200, but the switch paid off, says Price, marketing director at American Trust Bank of East Tennessee in Knoxville.

Max was born in August and the medical costs for the pregnancy and birth (for which they are still getting bills) will be about $3,000 out-of-pocket rather than the $6,000 they would have paid with their old, high-deductible plan, he estimates.

“That really did help us out,” says the 32-year-old. “Cost was one of the things we worried about.”

For most families, baby expenses start well before it is time to buy a crib. Prenatal and birth medical costs can add up to thousands of out-of-pocket dollars, even for families with health insurance.

An increase in prenatal testing and Cesarean sections, means the total medical costs of having a baby have risen, says George Macones, chair of the committee on obstetric practice at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

“Patients need to understand their out-of-pocket costs,” says Macones.

Mothers paid an average $1,148 out of pocket in 2009, versus $661 in 2004, a 74 percent increase, according to the most recent data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey, which is sponsored by the U.S. government.

These numbers can more than double for complications like C-sections and premature delivery.

To be sure, the Affordable Healthcare Act, in full effect by 2014, will help ease the burden, since more will be covered.

Health plans will now be required to cover 100 percent of the costs of many maternity-related services including gestational diabetes screening, DNA testing, HIV screening and counseling, and breastfeeding support, supplies and counseling, according to an email from Patricia Stephenson, medical director at Cigna Corp, a Bloomfield, Connecticut-based insurer.

PLANNING AHEAD

Still, if you’re planning on getting pregnant, there are ways to save.

Like the Prices, you can switch to a lower deductible health insurance with a higher monthly premium to help offset costs.

For a high-deductible plan, consider a Health Savings Account through your employer to set aside a tax-deductible portion from each paycheck.

At work, get in touch with human resources, because the department may have valuable information on how to lower costs. Billing staff at the obstetrician’s office can also answer questions about in-network coverage and policy specifics.

Examine details of what’s covered by your particular plan. Cigna customers can go online to compare costs of services like blood testing or prenatal exams from specific providers or sign up to speak with a maternity case manager to discuss individual coverage, says Stephenson.

Understanding the coverage early on can help reduce costs through the nine months, she explains. For example, women with terrible morning sickness can opt for an IV that’s done in the home rather than spending a night in the hospital, which can raise costs, says Stephenson.

For drug prescriptions, you can save money by learning whether a generic version is available.

Some commonly prescribed services are not always covered by insurance, says obstetrician Angela Chaudhari, an attending physician at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Most insurers won’t cover extra ultrasounds or genetic tests for diseases like cystic fibrosis (a chronic lung disease) for patients with a low-risk pregnancy, she says.

Since most genetic tests can be scheduled ahead of time, Chaudhari tells patients to check with their insurer before committing to blood work.

DURING PREGNANCY

Make sure all your physicians and secondary providers are in network, says Joanne Armstrong, head of Womens’ Health at Aetna Inc, a Hartford, Conn.-based health insurer.

Insured individuals usually pay less when using an in-network provider.

Also confirm “the lab work and radiology center for the ultrasounds are also contracted with your health plan,” says Armstrong. Additionally, hospitals may have anesthesiologists on staff during the birth of your child that are not covered by your specific insurance, so it’s important to research physicians throughout your pregnancy and before delivery, she adds.

Considering where and how you give birth can also decrease costs. For low-risk pregnancies (depending on age and pre-existing conditions), choosing a birthing center or working with a midwife, rather than working with an obstetrician in a traditional hospital setting can cut costs, says Macones.

“Birthing centers are a nice option for low-risk pregnancies,” says Macones.

AT THE BIRTH

Most expenses are racked up during the hospital stay. Premature birth or inducing a birth can increase costs even further because of neonatal care costs for the child. While inducing labor is typically covered, it can raise costs because there is an increased risk of C-sections, says Aetna’s Armstrong.

To get a more complete picture of unexpected costs, visit the hospital billing center and ask specific questions about the cost of epidurals, C-sections, private room fees, labor induction and other common expenses, recommends Macones.

“Physicians don’t know these types of answers off the top of their head,” he says.

Take advantage of free in-hospital classes, such as lactation counseling.

After delivery, expect multiple bills, says Lindsay Durrenberger, 26, who gave birth to son Dax in July in Tallahassee, Florida.

While her Blue Cross Blue Shield plan covered most of the $8,000 in birthing expenses, she was surprised that opting for an epidural meant she paid $550 for the out-of-pocket cost to the anesthesiologist. Another surprise: $200 extra for two pediatrician visits while in the hospital. Her son’s elective circumcision added another $400.

Getting the bills can be overwhelming, says Durrenberger who expects to pay $1349 out-of-pocket for the birth.

“At this point, it’s kind of nerve-wracking,” she says. “I‘m still waiting for the bomb to drop.”