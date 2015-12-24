FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doctors' suit against hospital doesn't warrant HIPAA injunction
December 24, 2015 / 12:22 AM / 2 years ago

Doctors' suit against hospital doesn't warrant HIPAA injunction

Barbara Grzncic

1 Min Read

Dec 23 -

Physicians who are suing a Hawaii hospital for unfair trade practices can’t use healthcare privacy laws to block the defendant’s discovery or use of confidential patient information, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Tuesday.

Adopting a standard used by several other appellate courts, the 9th Circuit panel said it had no authority to enjoin harms that are unrelated to the allegations in the underlying complaint.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J5o7aj

