Doctors' suit against hospital doesn't warrant HIPAA injunction

Physicians who are suing a Hawaii hospital for unfair trade practices can’t use healthcare privacy laws to block the defendant’s discovery or use of confidential patient information, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Tuesday.

Adopting a standard used by several other appellate courts, the 9th Circuit panel said it had no authority to enjoin harms that are unrelated to the allegations in the underlying complaint.

