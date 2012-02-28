INTERVIEW-Raffles Med expands in Singapore, eyes Shanghai profit

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Raffles Medical Group Ltd, Singapore’s largest listed healthcare provider, may see a 50 percent rise in revenues from the expansion of its flagship hospital and a new medical centre in the city-state by 2014, its chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Executive Chairman Loo Choon Yong also said he expects the company’s loss-making medical centre in Shanghai, which opened in 2010, to turn profitable next year as costs stabilise and more patients come.

“The operating costs are quite high in China. When you send doctors, nurses, managers to another country, there’s accommodation and so on that you have to pay besides the salary. You also need to pay a bit more salary to encourage people to go there,” Loo said in an interview.

“But it’s stabilising and more patients are coming. Hopefully by next year we can turn around.”

Loo said Raffles may raise its average service charge in Singapore by 4-5 percent this year to keep pace with expected salary increases and to bring its fees into line with other tertiary private hospitals. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)