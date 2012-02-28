REFILE-INTERVIEW-UPDATE 1-Raffles Med expands in Singapore, eyes China profit

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

* Hospital expansion, centre may boost revenue by 50 pct

* May raise average service charge by 4-5 pct this year

* Plans to hire 30 doctors this year, in line with 2011

* Hopes Shanghai centre will turn profitable next year

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Raffles Medical Group Ltd, Singapore’s largest listed healthcare provider, may see a 50 percent rise in revenues from the expansion of its flagship hospital and a new centre in the city-state by 2014, its chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Raffles expects to open a specialist medical centre in the Thong Sia building in Singapore’s prime Orchard Road area by the first half of 2013. Construction to add capacity to its flagship hospital is due to be completed by 2014.

“Our extension and Thong Sia will enable us to have more clinics. These two will boost our space by 50 percent from 300,000 square feet to 450,000,” Executive Chairman Loo Choon Yong said in an interview.

“Hopefully this will boost top line by 50 percent from the current level.”

Loo also said the group’s operation in China should turn a profit next year.

Singapore’s healthcare sector has attracted investors looking to tap into the trends of growing affluence, an ageing population and rising demand for quality services in the region.

In 2010, Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd bought Singapore’s Parkway Holdings for $3.3 billion, outbidding Indian competitor Fortis Healthcare.

Loo said Raffles may raise its average service charge in Singapore by 4-5 percent this year to keep pace with expected salary increases and to bring its fees into line with other tertiary private hospitals.

In Singapore, Raffles faces competition from Parkway Pantai Ltd, the group controlled by Khazanah that runs Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Parkway East Hospital.

In the region, its peers include Bumrungrad Hospital PCL , Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL, KPJ Healthcare Bhd and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd .

Of 10 analysts covering Raffles Medical stock, six have “buy” or “strong buy” ratings, three have “hold” and one has “strong sell”, according to ThomsonReuters Eikon.

HEALTHCARE SPENDING BOOST

Raffles, which has market capitalisation of around $1 billion, is poised to benefit from the Singapore government’s plan to double healthcare spending to S$8 billion ($6.4 billion) over the next five years.

DMG & Partners Research said in a report last week the private healthcare sector can gain revenue by participating in the Community Health Assist Scheme, which allows more subsidised patients to be treated by private general practitioners.

Loo said to keep up with rising demand, Raffles plans to hire around 30 doctors from Singapore and overseas this year, in line with the number recruited in 2011.

Half of these doctors would be specialists in areas such as cancer treatment, fertility and ear, nose and throat.

Turning to China, Loo said he expects Raffles’ loss-making medical centre in Shanghai, which opened in 2010, to be profitable next year as costs stabilise and patient numbers grow.

“The operating costs are quite high in China. When you send doctors, nurses, managers to another country, there’s accommodation and so on that you have to pay besides the salary. You also need to pay a bit more salary to encourage people to go there,” Loo said.

“But it’s stabilising and more patients are coming. Hopefully by next year we can turn around.”

Loo said Raffles is exploring the possibility of building a hospital in China, though it will take time to navigate the regulations and get land at a suitable price. ($1 = 1.2561 Singapore dollars) (Editing by John O‘Callaghan)