New Issue-Health Care REIT sells $287.5 mln in shares

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Health Care REIT Inc on Wednesday sold $287.5 million of series J cumulative redeemable preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The deal was increased from the originally planned $100 million. Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HEALTH CARE REIT INC AMT $287.5 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25.0 FIRST PAY 04/16/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 03/07/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A