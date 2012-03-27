FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Health Care REIT Inc sells $600 mln notes
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Health Care REIT Inc sells $600 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Health Care REIT Inc on Tuesday
sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, Thomson
Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $350 million. 	
    Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: HEALTH CARE REIT INC 	
	
AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 4.125 PCT   MATURITY    04/01/2019   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.694   FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.176 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/03/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 260 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.