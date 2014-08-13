FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Health Care REIT to buy HealthLease for $950 mln
August 13, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Health Care REIT to buy HealthLease for $950 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to Tuesday from Monday in second paragraph)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Health Care REIT Inc said it had agreed to acquire Canada’s HealthLease Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a deal valued at $950 million.

Health Care REIT will pay C$14.20 ($13) in cash for each HealthLease share, which represents a premium of 31 percent to HealthLease’s Tuesday closing.

Health Care REIT said it expected the acquisition to add to its earnings immediately. ($1 = 1.09 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

