FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Health Management says board hired Lazard on Community Health
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 12:28 PM / 4 years ago

Health Management says board hired Lazard on Community Health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Health Management Associates Inc said on Wednesday that its board of directors, which is reviewing the hospital company’s agreement to be bought by Community Health Systems Inc, has retained advisers including Lazard Freres & Co.

Health Management said that Community Health, which offered $3.9 billion to buy the company back in July, had agreed to the hiring of advisers.

Activist investor Glenview Capital Management took control of the Health Management board last month, throwing a wrench into the deal. Glenview said that the $3.9 billion price should act as the floor offer for the company and said it would continue its effort to maximize value at Health Management.

Health Management also hired law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and financial operating and business consultancy Alvarez & Marsal Healthcare Industry Group.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2014, Health Management said in its statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.