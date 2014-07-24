FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TPG, Carlyle set to raise $2.1 bln by pricing Australia Healthscope IPO at upper-end of range
#Funds News
July 24, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

TPG, Carlyle set to raise $2.1 bln by pricing Australia Healthscope IPO at upper-end of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Private equity giants TPG Capital Management Ltd and Carlyle Group LP will price shares in Australian hospital company Healthscope Ltd at A$2.10 ($1.98) each, the upper end of the target range, a person familiar with the sale told Reuters.

The pricing means the private equity funds would gain A$2.25 billion ($2.12 billion) by selling down their stake in Healthscope Ltd IPO-HSL.AX via an initial public offering. The target range for the shares was set at A$1.76 to A$2.29 per share.

$1 = 1.0600 Australian Dollars $1 = 1.0597 Australian Dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
