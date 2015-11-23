Carlyle, TPG to exit Australia's Healthscope with $612 mln stake sale-IFR

HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and TPG Capital Management are selling their entire remaining stake in Australian healthcare operator Healthscope Ltd in a deal worth about $612 million, IFR reported on Monday, citing a source close to the deal.

Carlyle and TPG are offering 308.2 million shares at a fixed price of A$2.77 each, putting the total deal at about A$853.7 million ($612 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The stake accounts for 17.8 percent of Healthscope’s shares.

TPG declined to comment on the stake sale, while Carlyle didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. ($1 = 1.3935 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Robert Hartley of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)