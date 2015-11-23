FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Carlyle, TPG to exit Australia's Healthscope with $612 mln stake sale-IFR
November 23, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Carlyle, TPG to exit Australia's Healthscope with $612 mln stake sale-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Carlyle declined to comment, Goldman’s role)

HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and TPG Capital Management are selling their entire remaining stake in Australian healthcare operator Healthscope Ltd in a deal worth about $612 million, IFR reported on Monday, citing a source close to the deal.

Carlyle and TPG are offering 308.2 million shares at a fixed price of A$2.77 each, putting the total deal at about A$853.7 million ($612 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The stake accounts for 17.8 percent of Healthscope’s shares.

TPG and Carlyle declined to comment on the stake sale.

Goldman Sachs is advising on the deal, IFR added. ($1 = 1.3935 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Robert Hartley of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

