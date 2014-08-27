FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Healthscope annual EBIT up 11 pct, meets prospectus forecast
August 27, 2014

Australia's Healthscope annual EBIT up 11 pct, meets prospectus forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s No. 2 private hospital operator Healthscope Ltd, which recently re-listed, said earnings before interest and tax jumped 11 percent on robust growth for healthcare services.

The result was in line with a forecast it gave in its IPO prospectus, and Healthscope, whose A$2.6 billion offering was Australia’s biggest listing in four years said it was on track to meet its guidance for the current financial year.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the year to end-June climbed to A$262.3 million, compared with its prospectus forecast of A$259.8 million. It has forecast EBIT of $284.7 million for this financial year.

As Australia’s population ages, demand for healthcare has grown and revenue climbed 5.1 percent to A$2.33 billion, in line with the prospectus forecast of A$2.31 billion.

Melbourne-based Healthscope has changed the way it has accounted for some non-operating units, making comparisons for net income with it prospectus forecast difficult.

It said it posted a net loss of A$19.3 million, much smaller than a loss of A$117.3 million for the previous year.

Its shares were 0.4 percent lower at A$2.26 in early trade, in line with a flat overall market. The shares were issued at A$2.10.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

