HealthSouth reiterates 2012 financial outlook

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hospital operator HealthSouth Corp on Wednesday reiterated its financial outlook, saying it expects revenue growth of 3.7 percent to 5.3 percent during the second half of the year.

Earnings per share from continuing operations should be between $1.45 and $1.50 for the full year. Analysts on average are expecting earnings per share of $1.49, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said hospital discharge growth for the third quarter is in line with the higher end of its previously stated outlook of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent.