FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HealthSouth reiterates 2012 financial outlook
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

HealthSouth reiterates 2012 financial outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hospital operator HealthSouth Corp on Wednesday reiterated its financial outlook, saying it expects revenue growth of 3.7 percent to 5.3 percent during the second half of the year.

Earnings per share from continuing operations should be between $1.45 and $1.50 for the full year. Analysts on average are expecting earnings per share of $1.49, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said hospital discharge growth for the third quarter is in line with the higher end of its previously stated outlook of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.