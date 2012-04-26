FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-HealthSouth results beat on higher patient volumes
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-HealthSouth results beat on higher patient volumes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS from cont ops $0.40 vs est $0.37

* Q1 rev $538.6 mln vs est $525.8 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS from cont ops higher than previous forecast

* Expects to open at least four new hospitals in 2013

April 26 (Reuters) - Rehabilitation hospital operator HealthSouth Corp posted a quarterly profit above analysts’ estimates on a rise in patient volumes, and said it expects a full-year higher than its previous forecast.

The company now expects income from continuing operations to be at the high end of, or higher than, its previous forecast of $1.32-$1.39 per share for the full year.

Analysts are expecting a full-year profit of $1.42 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income from continuing operations fell to $57.2 million, or 40 cents per share, from $74.0 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected earnings of 37 cents per share.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $538.6 million, above the $525.8 million analysts had expected.

Patient discharges rose 6 percent and net patient revenue per discharge increased 2.2 percent, the company said.

HealthSouth expects to open at least four new hospitals in 2013, chief executive Jay Grinney said in a statement.

The company’s shares, which have risen 6 percent in the last three months, were down marginally in trading after the bell. They had closed at $21 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.