New Issue- HealthSouth sells $275 mln in notes

Sept 6 (Reuters) - HealthSouth Corp on Thursday sold $275 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Wells Fargo, Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC and SunTrust were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HEALTHSOUTH AMT $275 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 11/1/2024 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 5/1/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/11/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS