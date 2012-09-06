FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- HealthSouth sells $275 mln in notes
September 6, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- HealthSouth sells $275 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - HealthSouth Corp on Thursday sold
$275 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million.
    Wells Fargo, Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley,
RBC and SunTrust were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: HEALTHSOUTH

AMT $275 MLN    COUPON 5.75 PCT    MATURITY     11/1/2024 
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY     5/1/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 5.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT   9/11/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

