HealthSouth Q2 beats consensus

July 26 (Reuters) - Hospital operator HealthSouth Corp reported a jump in second-quarter profit on higher patient numbers and raised its outlook for the year.

Net income rose to $40.4 million, or 43 cents per share, in the second quarter from $15.4 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 39 cents per share as revenue for the quarter rose about 6 percent to $533.4 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 36 cents per share, on revenue of $528.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

HealthSouth said it expected its 2012 adjusted earnings to be $1.45 to $1.50 per share, a forecast that is largely above analysts’ estimates of $1.44 a share.

HealthSouth said in April that it expected full-year income from continuing operations to be higher than its previous forecast of $1.32 to $1.39 per share.

Shares of the Birmingham, Alabama-based company closed at $22.93 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.