CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Stifel raises Healthways price target
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 2:37 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Stifel raises Healthways price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify that the prior price target on the stock was $10, not $11)

July 25 (Reuters) - Healthways Inc : * Stifel raises Healthways Inc price target to $13 from $10; rating buy

For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
