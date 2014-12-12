Hearst to increase stake in rating agency Fitch to 80 pct

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. media company Hearst Corp said it will raise its stake in global credit rating agency Fitch Group to 80 percent from 50 percent in a deal valued at about $2 billion.

Paris-based Fimalac, which is selling the stake to Hearst, will retain a 20 percent interest in Fitch, Hearst said.

Hearst Corp publishes newspapers such as the San Francisco Chronicle and Houston Chronicle and Hearst magazines and operates television channels. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)