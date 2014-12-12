FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hearst to increase stake in rating agency Fitch to 80 pct
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hearst to increase stake in rating agency Fitch to 80 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, details)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hearst Corp said it will raise its stake in global credit rating agency Fitch Group to 80 percent from 50 percent in a deal valued at about $2 billion as the media giant diversifies away from its newspaper foundations.

Paris-based Fimalac, which is selling the stake to Hearst, will retain a 20 percent interest in Fitch, the third-biggest rating agency behind Standard & Poor‘s, owned by McGraw Hill Financial Inc, and Moody’s Corp.

“Strategically, Hearst continues to diversify into data and information-based companies,” Chief Executive Steven Swartz said in a statement.

DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc said on Thursday Hearst bought a 25 percent stake in its YouTube teen network, Awesomeness TV, for $81.25 million.

Hearst, which publishes newspapers such as the San Francisco Chronicle and Houston Chronicle and magazines, has also invested in emerging media and tech businesses such as Pandora Media Inc . Hearst also has ownership in television channels such as ESPN and History.

Hearst first invested in Fitch in 2006, paying about $600 million for a 20 percent stake. It later bought an additional 20 percent for about $427 million in 2009, and 10 percent stake for $177 million in 2012.

Bond markets globally have picked up amid higher demand from pension funds, dovish U.S. Federal Reserve policy and concerns among investors about long-term global economic growth.

Overall global debt capital markets activity totaled $4.5 trillion during the first nine months of 2014, an increase of 3 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.