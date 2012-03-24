FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck blood clot drug in limbo after mixed results
March 24, 2012

Merck blood clot drug in limbo after mixed results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 24 (Reuters) - Impressive efficacy but worrisome bleeding was seen for a new type of blood clot preventer tested by Merck & Co in one of the largest heart-drug studies ever conducted, raising questions whether the company will seek approval of the drug and whether it can pass muster with regulators, researchers said on Saturday.

Vorapaxar has been dogged by bleeding concerns since January 2011, when a safety committee overseeing the 26,449-patient study said the new type of anti-platelet drug was not appropriate for patients who had suffered a stroke, due to bleeding risk.

