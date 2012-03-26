UPDATE 2-Edwards heart valve risk similar to surgery - study

(Adds doctor comments, updates share price)

By Susan Kelly

CHICAGO, March 26 (Reuters) - Elderly patients who received a replacement heart valve through Edwards LifeSciences Corp’s less-invasive technique had similar death rates and risk of stroke at two years as those given a new valve during open-heart surgery, a study showed.

Two years after implantation with Edwards’ heart valve, 33.9 percent of patients died compared with the 35 percent who underwent open-heart surgery in the study of very old and ill patients. The difference was not statistically significant.

The two-year data helped ease concern about stroke risk with the device after it was associated with a higher number of incidents in the initial days following implantation.

“We think the concern over strokes has diminished with the study showing the risk declined after 30 days of implantation,” Standard & Poor’s Capital analyst Phillip Seligman said in a note to clients.

Edwards’ shares rose 4 percent on the results.

“This is very positive. There is no additional stroke between one and two years,” said French cardiologist Alain Cribier of the University of Rouen.

The Edwards valve, called Sapien, is implanted via a catheter threaded to the heart through a leg artery or through a small incision between the ribs.

Patients who received the Edwards valve had nearly twice as many strokes within the first 30 days as those who had open-heart surgery for valve replacement.

But between the first and second year after the procedure, the risk of stroke diminished to 1.7 percent for both groups, said Dr. Susheel Kodali, co-director of the Heart Valve Center at Columbia University Medical Center/New York Presbyterian Hospital.

“There is clearly no late hazard with the transcatheter valve for stroke,” Kodali, a researcher on the study, said in an interview.

However, leakage around the valve was associated with higher mortality in the Sapien patients, Kodali said. The leakage, called paravalvular regurgitation, occurs when the new valve, which is placed inside the patient’s natural valve, does not seal properly.

Improvements in valve sizing and positioning are being made to address the regurgitation problem, Kodali said.

“The concern is whether or not these procedure- and device-related issues can be improved in the lower-risk patients,” said Dr. Robert Guyton of Emory University School of Medicine. “The appropriate steps are being taken.”

The study, called Partner, which was funded by Edwards, looked at 699 patients who were at high risk for surgery and whose average age was 84 years. About 5 percent of people 75 and older have aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the valve that controls blood flow to the heart.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Edwards’ Sapien valve in November for patients deemed too sick to have open-heart surgery.

The company is seeking a wider indication for the device, which costs about $30,000, and expects an FDA panel to review the Partner study data in the next few months.

The Sapien valve competes with Medtronic Inc’s CoreValve device in Europe.

Edwards’ shares were up $2.91 at $74.19 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Susan Kelly; Editing by Andre Grenon and Gerald E. McCormick)