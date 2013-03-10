TAKE-A-LOOK-Clinical studies from American College of Cardiology

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2013 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cardiologists and researchers are presenting the latest data on drugs and devices to treat heart disease, which remains the world’s number one killer. The following are some of the top studies presented at the American College of Cardiology meeting, which runs through March 11.

For stories, please double click on the codes in brackets:

NEWS > Medicines Co’s Cangrelor clearly tops Plavix in pivotal trial > Redesigned Edwards heart valve system shows improvement in study > Serious side effects seen with failed Merck niacin drug > Self-expanding stent shows benefit in study - Stentys > Boston Scientific atrial fibrillation device proves safe - study >

