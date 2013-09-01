FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Isis heart drug leads to big reduction in blood fat
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 4 years

Isis heart drug leads to big reduction in blood fat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - An experimental drug from Isis Pharmaceuticals produced a sharp reduction in levels of triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood that increases the risk of heart disease, a small mid-stage trial showed.

Codenamed ISIS-APOCIIIRx, the drug is attracting increased attention from investors who believe it could be a big money spinner for the U.S. biotech company. It is designed for patients with very high to severely high triglyceride levels.

When tested as a monotherapy in the Phase II study, the drug resulted in a reduction of up to 75 percent in triglycerides and up to 79 percent in apolipoprotein C-III, another substance that prevents triglycerides being cleared from the blood.

In addition, patients had mean increases of up to 57 percent in high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or “good”, cholesterol, Dr. Daniel Gaude of the University of Montreal told the European Society of Cardiology annual meeting.

The findings were based on an interim analysis of 28 patients who completed 13 weeks of treatment with ISIS-APOCIIIRx or placebo.

ISIS-APOCIIIRx was developed using the Isis’s antisense technology, which works by inhibiting a cell’s production of disease-causing protein.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.