Bypass patients outlive those who get stents-study

* Large study combined data from 190,000 patients

* More angioplasty patients died within four years

By Susan Kelly

CHICAGO, March 27 (Reuters) - Patients with blocked coronary arteries who opt for heart bypass surgery over a less-invasive stent procedure appear to live longer, a large study comparing the two treatments concluded.

The study found that 20.8 percent of patients who had an angioplasty procedure, in which the surgeon clears the blockage using an instrument threaded into the artery and then inserts a wire-mesh stent to keep the vessel open, died in the first four years after treatment.

For patients who received bypass surgery, in which the chest is opened and a vein from another part of the body is used to create a detour around the blocked artery, the death rate four years after treatment was 16.4 percent.

Patients and doctors tend to choose the less-invasive stent procedure when both treatments are an option. Some previous research has suggested that the two treatments have similar long-term outcomes, while other studies have shown better results with bypass surgery.

The latest study, whose results were presented at a meeting of the American College of Cardiology in Chicago, analyzed outcomes for 190,000 U.S. patients using Medicare claims and data from the ACC and the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health.

“Combining data from several large databases, we found that survival was better with coronary surgery than percutaneous coronary intervention,” said Dr. William Weintraub, the study’s lead researcher and head of cardiology at Christiana Care Health System in Wilmington, Delaware. “It does push the needle toward coronary surgery, but not overwhelmingly so.”

He cautioned that bypass surgery is not best for every patient. Different risk levels among patients in the data groups may have contributed to the worse outcomes for angioplasty patients in the study, he said.